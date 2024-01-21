Latest News

Shirley Ann Andry, age 88, of Birdseye, passed away at 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at her home in Birdseye.

She was born December 4, 1935, in Elan, Orange County, Indiana, to Charles and Martha (Russell) Wade; and married Noel Andry on March 21, 1953, in Mentor, Indiana. Shirley was a member of Birdseye Christian Church, a lifetime member of Birdseye Conservation Club, and an Eastern Star member for over 60 years. She had worked at the Birdseye School as a cook, and manager at the 231 Truck Stop and for the DNR for several years.  She loved her family and serving others. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Noel, in 1978; brothers, Cecil, Norman, and infant Ermil Kellams; sisters, Betty Mills and Patsy Cummings.

She is survived by her three children, Steve (Olive) Andry of Birdseye, Patti Ann (Jerry) Polen of Mentor, Noel S. Andry of Birdseye; one brother, Carrol “Grub” (Sharon) Wade of Fischers; eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time.  The family will privately hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. 

