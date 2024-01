The Heritage Hills FFA will be holding its annual Ag Appreciation Breakfast on January 26th at the Heritage Hills High School in the Agriculture shop.

Anyone who has an Ag-related career in Spencer County is invited to attend.

The items on the menu are loose hashbrowns, pancakes, biscuits, and brats. Serving will be from six-thirty to eight, central.

There will be available parking behind the CTE building and attendees will enter through the back door of the shop behind the CTE building.