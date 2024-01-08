Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and the Vincennes University Jasper Campus will have VUJ

Assistant Vice President and Campus Dean, Christian Blome announce the 2024 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame inductees at a press conference.

This press conference is set to be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, January 11th, in the Center for Technology and Innovation in Manufacturing building 1st floor Conference Room on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus, located at 850 College Avenue in Jasper.



The Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame was created to honor outstanding business leaders and present business role models to the youth of Dubois County. Criteria for selection include business excellence; vision and innovation; inspiring leadership; community involvement; and actions as role models for future generations.

The 9th Annual Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame event details will also be announced during the press conference.

For more information, contact Ruth Wilson by phone at 812-457-2579 or by email at ruth.wilson@ja.org.