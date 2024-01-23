According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s office at 6:15 PM on Monday evening a call came into dispatch about a home explosion. The explosion occurred near the Hillham area outside of French Lick in Orange County.

Crews arrived on scene to find the house completely leveled and one person is confirmed missing. First Responders also shut down neighboring roads during this emergency response.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall office is currently on scene and helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you as soon as we receive more information.