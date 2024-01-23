Jack C. Gilliland, age 96, of Huntingburg, passed on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born September 4, 1927, in Petersburg, Indiana, to Raymond and Martha (Meinhart) Gilliland; and married Carolyn Patton who passed away on June 6, 1979 then married Velma (Penner) Bebe on December 24, 1983. She passed away on June 17, 2023. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, member of Central Christian Church, VFW Post #2366 and founder of Patoka Valley Fox Hunters Association. He had worked for Kimball and was a retired farmer who enjoyed woodworking and fishing and everything about Christmas. He was known for telling stories and his laughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carolyn and second wife, Velma; a brother, Jim; two sisters, Mary and Virginia.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Gilliland of Algiers; step-daughter, Jean Glover of Ferdinand; a brother, Daniel (Marie) Gilliland of Petersburg; 3 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jack Gilliland will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 27 2024, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at McClure Cemetery in Algiers with military graveside rites conducted by V.F.W. Post #3587 Honor Guard. Pastor Zach Korff will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Saturday prior to the service at Nass & Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church.

