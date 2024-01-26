The Indiana Department of Education is encouraging schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2024 Summer Food Service Program. In addition, IDOE is looking to expand access to free meals in eligible rural areas that have no congregate summer meal service sites and could benefit from the provision of non-congregate meal service.

The SFSP reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations, and recreation centers. Organizations are encouraged to partner with an existing sponsor, such as a school corporation, to serve students in areas where children may lack good nutrition during the summer months.

In addition to providing free meal services in a local community, many sponsors also offer educational or physical activities for students.



Participating organizations must adhere to all USDA regulations. The program is funded through a set reimbursement rate based on the number of meals served to eligible participants. Any student age 18 or under is eligible to receive meals through the Summer Food Service Program by visiting a meal site.



The application deadline for new sponsors is April 30th, 2024. More information on program eligibility and sponsor requirements is available here.