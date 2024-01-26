Indiana State Senator Mark Messmer announced he is seeking the 8th Congressional District on the Republican ticket in the primary. Senator Messmer has been part of Indiana politics for over 15 years first serving in the Indiana House of Representatives before becoming an Indiana State Senator.

“I’m running to represent the often-overlooked voices and to bring genuine change to Washington. I am devoted to tackling pressing issues like illegal immigration, safeguarding our liberties, protecting the unborn, balancing the federal budget, stopping the woke agenda, and growing jobs in Southwest Indiana.

Together, we can fight for the values we hold dear and ensure our voices are heard. I am committed to being your champion in Congress, standing firm against the status quo and advocating for the interests of Southwest Indiana.”

For more information on his candidacy please visit www.markmessmer.com