The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers they will start accepting filings for the 2024 Individual income tax season on Monday, January 29th, 2024, along with the Internal Revenue Service.

The DOR encourages customers to use electronic filing, online payment, and direct deposit to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of the return and refund processes. Customers must file both their state and federal tax returns and pay any taxes owed for 2023 by Monday, April 15th, 2024.

The DOR reminds Hoosiers they should wait to file their tax returns until they receive all their official tax documents and statements. Employers have until January 31st, 2024, to deliver Form W-2s to employees. Attempting to file without all required information can postpone a customer’s refund if one is due.

Credits and exemptions, and answers to most questions for Indiana Individual tax returns can be found at in.gov/dor/individual-income-taxes/.

Customers who wish to contact DOR directly can use INTIME’s secure messaging for the most efficient service at intime.dor.in.gov/eServices/_/.