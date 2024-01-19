Ruth A. Dittmer, age 92, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:30 a.m., on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Northwood Good Samaritan in Jasper.

She was born September 11, 1931, in Buffaloville, Indiana, to Carl and Amanda (Summers) Wetzel; and married Glen T. “Tom” Dittmer, on November 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Ruth was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, and their Ladies Sodality and past secretary; and a member of the Huntingburg Eagles Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Huntingburg VFW Auxiliary and Red Hat Ladies Society. She loved her family, friends, and dogs, especially poodles; and enjoyed sewing, pinocle, and dancing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen T. Dittmer, who passed away in 2000; eight brothers, Cecil, Ben, Gene, Glenn, Bill, Jack, Harold, and Joe Alan “Tiny” Wetzel; one infant sister, Irene Wetzel; and two grandchildren, Jason Feldmeyer and Leah Burton.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Mike) Feldmeyer of Huntingburg, Jenny (Rick) Elliot of Evansville, and Dede Burton of Holland; three sisters, Nina Welch, Jose Kerr, and Alice Kern; one brother, Mac Wetzel, seven grandchildren, Ann (Ben) Titus, Katelyn (Pat) Miller, Brandon (Crystal) Elliott, Chris (Ashley) Elliot, Leslie (Travis) Morgan, Jenna (Greg) Gogel and Derek (Jessica) Burton; seventeen great-grandchildren, Jacyn, Hattie, Ryan, McKenzie, Aubree, Leia, Lanie, Lucie, Knox, Krew, Rhett, Tate, Landry, Conley, Jude, Joel, and Jarrett.

Funeral services for Ruth A. Dittmer will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Tuesday at the church, before the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the JMF Memorial Fund through the Dubois County Foundation, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or Good Samaritan Garden. Condolence may be shared online at nassandson.com.