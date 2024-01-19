Latest News

On January 15th, 2024, NBC Universal released its Golfers’ Choice Awards based on ratings of courses its GolfPass Members played in 2023. Sultan’s Run in Jasper followed up the Golfers’ Choice recognition
it had received in January 2022 and January 2023 by making the list again with higher rankings.  

GolfPass Members selected Sultan’s Run as 4th nationally in Golfers’ Choice, 9th nationally in Course Conditions, and 11th nationally in Course Layout.  

Sultan’s Run is in its 32nd year of operation and is owned by Chris & Dawn Tretter of Ferdinand, and Dan & Betsy Brunette of Carmel.

To see the full list of recognized courses in the categories of Golfers’ Choice, Course Conditions, Course Layout, and more visit golfpass.com/travel-advisor/best-of/

