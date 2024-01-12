The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 86th Recruit Academy for traditional and lateral applicants. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, April 28, 2024 .

Probationary Troopers graduating from the 86th Recruit Academy, who successfully complete their Field Training Officer (FTO) program, receive a $5,000.00 dollar one-time cash bonus (taxable) in addition to their regular salary.

Included Benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator

NEW take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).

Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment are issued at no cost.

3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave per qualifying event.

Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.

Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.



Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date for traditional applicants is January 9, 2025) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers must be full time merit law enforcement officers with a minimum of three continuous years of law enforcement service as of June 13, 2024, and if they choose, they will be assigned to the district where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers with a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of June 13, 2024, if they choose, may be afforded their district of choice if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Recruits in the lateral academy will have periodic structured performance reviews with the Training Academy staff. Performance expectations for graduation on November 21, 2024, will be continually monitored. If your performance does not meet the criteria for graduation as determined by the Superintendent, you will have the option to continue in the traditional recruit academy with a graduation date of January 9, 2025.

*Note: Lateral Police Officers must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee on November 21, 2024.

Recruits of the 86th Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about an Indiana State Trooper career by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.