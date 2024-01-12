The 19th annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Home & Lifestyle Expo is designed to showcase the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area – – to those attending – – to let them know of the businesses that exist right here in Dubois County (and many from out of the area).

The event will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, February 23 from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Expo is a perfect opportunity to let a large number of people know about the various business services and products – in just two days. Nearly 1000 people visit each booth as the various vendors explain their type of business. It is an exciting event and all area businesses are encouraged to participate, to have a booth, and to have demonstrations and prizes, too.

Call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 for more information on how to register your business for the 2024 Home & Lifestyle Expo.