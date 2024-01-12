Thursday night, January 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Trooper Kincaid stopped the driver of a silver 2011 Dodge on US 41 near CR 350 East for driving 75 mph in the 60 mph zone. As Trooper Kincaid was approaching the vehicle the driver fled northbound on US 41 and then east on CR 350 E at a high rate of speed. The driver eventually crashed into a ditch at the intersection of CR 350 E and CR 350 S. The driver fled on foot but was found a short distance away from the crash and was arrested without further incident. The driver was identified as Fernando T. Ramirez, 19, of Owensville. Ramirez was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Fernando T. Ramirez, 19, Owensville, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated – Refusal, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Kincaid, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Stein, Trooper Buchanan, Trooper Marsee, Trooper Boeckman, Trooper Fox, and Sergeant Brown

Assisting Agencies: Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, Oakland City Police, and Fort Branch Police



