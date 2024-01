The Huntingburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2366 is hosting their annual bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the VFW, located at 314 N Geiger Street.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and bingo will be played from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Food will be available to purchase from the VFW kitchen and prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event help support the Huntingburg Museum