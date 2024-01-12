New, protective, solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available in Hoosier National Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City starting Tuesday, January 16th. The protective eye shields are being offered in preparation for the total solar eclipse which takes place on April 8th. The glasses are marked to commemorate the rare event and are offered in partnership with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association (ENFIA), a non-profit organization which supports interpretive efforts on National Forests..

Up to 500,000 visitors are expected to visit southern Indiana to witness the total solar eclipse in early April. As those visitors look to the sky, protective eyewear is needed to safely view the event. Viewing the eclipse without proper protection may cause temporary or permanent vision damage. The glasses meet the standards suggested by the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the International Organization for Standardization.

Given the high demand, it is expected the protective viewers will sell quickly. Organized groups such as schools, educational programs, or other youth groups may order over the phone and schedule a pick-up time, while supplies last. Interested organizations should call 812-275-5987 for more information. Additional locations for purchase may be available closer to the eclipse.

The ENFIA is a congressionally approved non-profit cooperating association. The association’s purpose is to aid and promote the historical, scientific, and educational activities of the Forest Service. A recent project funded in part by ENFIA on the Hoosier National Forest was an interpretive sign at Buzzard Roost Recreation Area detailing the Lewis and Clarke expedition on the Ohio River.

More information on the eclipse and Hoosier National Forest is available on the Hoosier National Forest website. More information on the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association (ENFIA) is available at the association website.