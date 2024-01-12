Father Louis Hacker, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, died peacefully in the Lord on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He was 69 and a jubilarian of monastic profession.

He is survived by two brothers, Robert Hacker of Boise, ID, and Vernon Hacker, of Nampa, ID.

Father Louis was born in Caldwell, ID, on February 25, 1954, to Vernon and Helen (Barber) Hacker, and was given the name Dick Evande at his baptism. He grew up in Boise and after completing his elementary and high school education, he worked for three years with the Idaho Public Library.

He was invested as a novice of Corpus Christi Abbey, Sandia, TX, on August 15, 1975, and professed his simple vows on January 31, 1977. He professed solemn vows on January 31, 1980.

Father Louis graduated from Saint Joseph Seminary College in St. Benedict, LA, in 1981 with a B.A. in English. Further studies included time at Notre Dame University, New Orleans, LA, and St. Mary’s University and the Oblate School of Theology, both in San Antonio, TX. In 1985, Father Louis received an M.Div. degree, specializing in spirituality, from St. John’s School of Theology, Collegeville, MN. He was ordained to the priesthood on December 28, 1985.

Father Louis was elected abbot of Corpus Christi Abbey on January 10, 1997. He received the abbatial blessing on March 8. After serving his community as abbot for five years, he resigned on August 20, 2002. In addition to his ministry as abbot, Father Louis served his confreres as contact chaplain at a Naval Air Station, guest master, librarian, and cook, as well as providing pastoral assistance.

Corpus Christi Abbey was closed in 2002, after which, Father Louis provided pastoral assistance in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. He soon began the process for transferring his stability to Saint Meinrad, and he was received by the Saint Meinrad Chapter on March 10, 2008.

Since joining the Saint Meinrad community, Father Louis has assisted in the Sacred Music and Monastery Vocation Offices, as a presider at the infirmary Masses, and as a confessor in the infirmary and for various retreat groups and individual pilgrims. He also served as editor of our monastery’s weekly Community Bulletin. Father Louis was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

The Office of the Dead will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, in the Archabbey Church. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 15, with burial in the Archabbey Cemetery following. (All times are Central Time.) The services will be livestreamed at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.