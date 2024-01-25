Join Jasper Community Arts for a Brush Making Workshop with visiting professional artist, David Gamble on Saturday, February 3rd , 2024 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Participants will have a chance to create their very own one-of-a-kind brushes used for all techniques of painting and clay glazing. During this morning session, participants will learn how to assemble brushes using deer and squirrel tails with handles selectively chosen and cut from bamboo. With the one-of-a-kind brushes that are created, participants will have the opportunity to customize their technique and style, along with a unique surface decoration.

David L. Gamble has four + decades of balancing art and business in the ceramic industry. He developed products, written many articles, designed and conducted marketing campaigns, while continuously making clay art and teaching. David has a home and studio in a converted 1884 Church in Indiana.

Ceramics Monthly featured his home and studio in a recent studio visit article. David has conducted hundreds of workshops in the United States and Canada and has helped organize and participated in five clay symposiums in Eastern Europe.

He has presented workshops in Finland, Alaska, Watershed and many at Arrowmont and Penland. His artwork has been seen in gallery shows, exhibitions and numerous publications. An MFA and a MED Art graduate, David is contributing an educational focus at Skutt Kilns and Pottery Wheels. David thinks of his current ceramic work as sketches and paintings that happen to be on clay with glazes being used like paint.

The workshop is only $30, register online today at https://www.jasperarts.org/workshops.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070.