Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of two new board members, Rachel Steckler and Ryan Kramer.

Rachel Steckler, a resident of Huntingburg and the Director of Community Development for the City of Huntingburg, previously served on the Community Foundation’s IMPACT Fund committee. Ryan Kramer, a Jasper resident, is a small business owner and serves on the coaching staff for Jasper High School’s football program.

In addition to the new board members, there are several changes in leadership roles. Cory Menke has been appointed as the new president, Evan Daunhauer as vice president, Jodi Routson as secretary, and Ashley Blessinger will assume the role of treasurer.

The board of directors consists of volunteers from across the county who serve as advocates for the Community Foundation’s mission and are responsible for the governance and oversight of the organization.

For a full listing of the Board of Directors, visit: https://www.dccommunityfoundation.org/staff-board