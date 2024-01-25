The Rotary Club of Dubois County will host a speech contest for Dubois County High School students, with a cash prize of $150 for the chosen winner and $100 for the 2nd place contestant. The private event will be held Saturday, February 24th at the Jasper Public Library in the Cherry Room, beginning at 9:00 am.

“The Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Speech Contest is a great way for Dubois County students to practice public speaking skills while building their resume,” said Judi Brown, New Generations Director for the Club. “We feel like this event is a great springboard for our local high school students to build proper communication skills at an early age. The cash prizes are just an added bonus!”

The topic for this year’s speech is: ‘Create Hope in the World Beginning with Yourself.’

The contestant must be a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior in high school (or equivalent.) who lives or goes to school in Dubois County. The speech should be no shorter than four minutes nor longer than six minutes.

The winning contestant from the local contest will then move on to the Rotary District 6580 virtual speech contest. The prizes at the District level are 1st place – $1,000, 2nd place – $500, 3rd place – $250. The winner of the District contest will also be invited to present at the Rotary District 6580 Conference in Evansville in April.

Pre-registration for the contest is required. Please email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com with contestant’s name, current grade, school name or if homeschooled, contestant’s email address, phone number, physical mailing address, and parent/guardian names. The deadline to register is 4:00 pm, February 21st, 2024. There is no charge to participate in the contest.

Additional details and ‘Rules of Competition’ can be found on the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world. If you have any interest in joining the Rotary Club of Dubois County, send an email to rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com or send a message via their social media channels.