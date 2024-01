The 33rd Annual Patoka Hills QUGA (Quail & Upland Game Alliance) Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 17th at Venue 1408 in Huntingburg, IN.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Buffet Dinner begins at 6:30 pm. Soft drinks, beer, and a cash bar are available.

Live auction, Silent auction, and many more games of chance.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 812-309-0546, at Great Outdoors in Jasper, Dave’s Gun Shop in Holland, the YMI in Huntingburg, or at the door.