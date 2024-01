The Dubois County Highway Department has announced a list of roads impacted by flooding. This list was updated on Tuesday, January 25th, 2024, at 3:58 PM.

In the local area, the roads that are closed due to flooding include:

Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road

1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West

There has also been a reopening of County Road 660 South, East of County Road 75 West.