Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of a

Challenge America award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The $10,000 grant will play a pivotal

role in supporting two educational performances for local schools during the current semester. This exciting

news comes as part of the NEA’s first round of the fiscal year 2024 grants, with a total of 257 Challenge America

awards being distributed, amounting to $2,570,000 in grants.

NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., expressed her enthusiasm about the grant, stating, “The NEA is delighted

to announce this grant to Jasper Community Arts, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of

the arts sector and the local community. We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create

an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

In response to this prestigious recognition, Executive Director Kyle Rupert shared his thoughts, saying, “I am

incredibly grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for this generous Challenge America award. This

grant not only recognizes the dedication of Jasper Community Arts to the local arts sector but also enables us to

bring exceptional educational performances to our community’s schools.”

As part of the grant’s initiatives, Jasper Community Arts will be presenting two captivating performances for

students in the area. Janet’s Planet will be showcased for students in grades 3-5, offering an engaging and

educational experience. Additionally, Dot, Dot, Dot… A New Musical, based on the popular children’s book, will

be presented to students in grades K-2.

This grant not only signifies a significant milestone for Jasper Community Arts but also underscores the

organization’s commitment to fostering artistic experiences and educational opportunities within the

community. Jasper Community Arts expresses sincere gratitude to the NEA for their support and looks forward

to delivering outstanding performances that will inspire and enrich the lives of local students.

For more information about Jasper Community Arts and its upcoming events, please visit www.jasperarts.org.