In preparation for the upcoming Ferdinand Heimatfest, organizers have announced an essential informational meeting to discuss and update rules and regulations for hosting festivals and events. This includes guidelines for stage setup, beer gardens, backyard BBQ contests, and tents.

This meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., will take place in the back room of the Ferdinand American Legion, situated at 5th and Main Streets. Attendees can expect to be briefed on any new additions and changes for the 2024 festival, marking a significant opportunity for all participants, as it has been a couple of years since the last such gathering