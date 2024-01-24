Eileen M. (Wehr) Vogler, of Ireland, IN passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 Monday morning, January 22nd, 2024 at Northwood Good Samaritan.

Eileen was born on June 12th, 1938 to Edward and Helen (Renner) Wehr in Ireland, IN. She married Charles (Charlie) Vogler on July 8th, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland. Eileen was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish where she was involved with the St. Anne’s Society. She volunteered for many church causes over the years, always ready to help when called upon. Eileen contributed greatly to the church picnics where she put her personal touches on beautiful quilts by piecing and marking quilt tops along with her exceptional embroidery skills.

Eileen was a homemaker first and foremost but was always ready to help family and friends in their time of need. She spent many days watching over and helping care for her mother who lived nearby. In addition to helping others, she enjoyed collecting antiques and would travel with Charlie to auctions and antique stores in pursuit of something that would catch her eye.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Charlie; a daughter Sharon, of Evansville, IN; a son, Kevin, daughter-in-law Shannon and granddaughter Gwyneth, of Spanish Fort, AL. She is also survived by one sister, Viola Wylie of Bloomington, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Heleen Matthews, and two brothers Norbert and Herman Wehr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Eileen M. Vogler will be held at 11am on Monday, January 29th, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church for two hours preceding the service from 9am till 11am. A rosary will be offered starting at 9am by the St. Anne’s Society.

The family wishes to thank her care team from Northwood Good Samaritan and Heart to Heart Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Eileen’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Mary Catholic Church of Ireland, IN, will be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com