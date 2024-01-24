A sole victim in the house explosion in Hillham has been identified. The family has identified the victim as David Baker.

The devastating incident unfolded in Dubois County on Monday night as a home exploded, leaving one male dead. The explosion occurred at approximately 6:15 pm in Hillham on CR 1100 East, located in the northeast part of the county. Authorities attribute the blast to a propane tank explosion within the home, though the exact cause remains unknown.

The impact of the explosion was substantial, with reports indicating that it could be felt from 10 miles away. Homes situated up to a half mile from the site sustained damage, according to statements from the Indiana State Police. Numerous social media posts echoed the widespread shock, with residents in Martin, Orange, and Dubois Counties reporting hearing and feeling the blast.