The Dubois County Republican Party announces Governor Eric Holcomb’s appointment of Darren Patterson to the Governor’s Commission on Supplier Diversity, effective January 1, 2024.

As a Commissioner for the Southern Indiana region, Mr. Patterson will advise and assist owners and prospective business owners of government contract opportunities.

The Commission’s mandate is to explore opportunities and implement activities that will enable Minority-Owned Businesses (MBEs), Women-Owned Businesses (WBEs), and Indiana Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (IVOSBs) to fully participate in the procurement system. The Commission works to cultivate an environment that provides contracting opportunities for MBEs, WBEs, and IVOSBs.

Mr. Patterson is a 21-year Veteran of the US Army and the Owner/Operator of The Mortgage Company of Southern Indiana, Inc. He is also a Republican Precinct Committeeman for Boone-Jasper Township. He and his wife, Dr. Ann Patterson, reside in Jasper and have four children.

