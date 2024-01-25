Joseph R. Gogel, 82, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Joseph was born September 25, 1941, in St. Meinrad to Ralph and Lena (Wigger) Gogel. He was united in marriage to Yoland Hughes on November 12, 1965, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joseph attended St. Meinrad and Mariah Hill grade schools and graduated in May 1959 from St. Ferdinand High School. After graduation, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Aerographers Mate in April 1979. He served as a member of the Naval Weather Service in Memphis, TN, Keflavik, Iceland, Brunswick, Maine, McMurdo Station, Antarctica, and Lakehurst, N.J. Joseph graduated from Indiana Vocational Technical College in Evansville in 1985 with a degree in Facility Maintenance and was employed at Aristokraft, Thermwood Corporation, Holiday Foods, Huntingburg Housing Authority, Sisters of St. Benedict, and Dubois County Recorders Office. He held membership in the Naval Weather Association, Old Antarctic Explorers Association, and Fleet Reserve Association, and was a Charter Member and Past President of the Dubois County Genealogical Society.

Surviving are his wife Yoland Gogel, and 2 sons, Christian L. (Lisa) Gogel and Mark R. (Kimberly) Gogel. Grandchildren, Lauren, Kaden, Emma R., and Audra M., and a great-grandchild, Dominic. Brothers, Leroy, Raymond, and John Gogel, and sisters, Linda Goeppner and Kathy Ebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas, James, Larry Joe, and Robert Lee Gogel, and a sister, Mary Wilmes.

Visitation and services will be private at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery.