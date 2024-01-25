Boys & Girls Club of Evansville (BGCE) will host a ribbon-cutting celebration and naming ceremony for its Rockport Elementary School Site which will now bear the name Center Point Energy Boys & Girls Club. A crucial addition in preserving afterschool programs for the youth of Spencer County, the newly named Center Point Energy Boys & Girls Club provides programming to students in kindergarten through 8th grade, with more than 80 youths currently enrolled.

Club leaders, staff, and youth, along with local leaders and dignitaries, will gather for the ribbon cutting. The celebration will include insights from Club leaders and youth, exciting activities, and food to help commemorate this special day. This new site is made possible thanks to Center Point Energy and with support from Lilly Endowment Inc. through Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Rockport Elementary School faced the imminent threat of losing its afterschool program, leaving many parents without a close option for after-school childcare. Recognizing the potential impact on the community, BGCE took swift action to address this issue. The new Club site at Rockport Elementary School boasts facilities such as a music room, cafeteria, gym, and more, enhancing the overall afterschool experience for Club kids. BGCE remains dedicated to its mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible people. The expansion to Rockport Elementary School is a significant step forward in ensuring a brighter future for the youth of Spencer County.

This event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1st at 3:30 PM CST at the Rockport Elementary School Site which is located at 200 South 6th Street in Rockport, Indiana. Local dignitaries plan to be in attendance at this event and refreshments will be provided as well.