Patricia Jo Clark (Pat), 85 of Jasper IN, passed away on January 20th, 2024 surrounded by her loving family at Jasper Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1938, to Frank and Marie (Burris) Bledsoe.

She married John Paul Clark Sr. at the Loogootee United Methodist Church.

Patricia is survived by six children. Steven (Tonya) Bledsoe, of Washington, IN, Cathy (Joe Goeppner) Schott of Jasper, IN, John (Barb) Clark Jr, of Jasper, IN, Pamela (Greg) Abrams of Oaktown, IN, Marie (Mitz Rowe) Clark of Lynchburg, OH, and Gary (Teresa) Clark Sr. of Loogootee, IN; 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters, Sue (Rod) Carrico of Loogootee, IN, and Kimberly (Mark) Rasdall of Nineveh, IN; One brother, Terry (Maureen) Bledsoe of San Rafael, CA; and one sister-in-law, Donna Bledsoe, Winterhaven, FL.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Frank Bledsoe, Marie and Denzil (Tuck) Baker; One daughter, Janet Kay Clark; one grandson, Christopher Scott Wiscaver; and three brothers, Gary Ray, Frank (Bud), and John Bledsoe.

Patricia worked for many years in the kitchen at the Jasper Moose, she had previously worked at Jasper Desk. She eventually retired from the cafeteria of Jasper Memorial Hospital, where her love for cooking did not end. She was well known for her delicious cheeseballs, and she continued making them over the years for close friends and family.

After retirement, Pat enjoyed many passions. She had a green thumb, growing many delicious vegetables and beautiful flowers, she loved puzzles, loved watching all sports, from ice skating, NASCAR, basketball, baseball, and football, and anything Indiana Hoosiers. She loved her fur babies and her Coca-Cola. She loved scratching lottery tickets and pulling the reel at the casino.

Pat loved to love, always making friends wherever she went. She had a heart of gold, never hesitating to help someone out. She loved to sing and dance, definitely living up to her signature phrase “Who has more fun”, She did. Even at the end of her life, Pat found a way to smile and laugh through everyone’s tears.

She was strong in her faith for Jesus Christ and her memory will forever live on through the lives of her children and grandchildren.

Pat will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date per Pat’s wishes.

