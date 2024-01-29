The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth and the Martin County Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to attend their annual dinner!

This dinner will be held on Thursday, March 14th with doors opening at 5:30 PM EST. The event will be held on the lower level of the St. Johns Center, located at 408 Church Street in Loogootee.

Tickets cost $25 for this event. Special entertainment will be performed by illusionist Daniel Cullen and a silent auction will also be held.

Tickets can be purchased at the Crane Credit Union, Martin County Chamber office, German American Bank, or the Martin County Alliance Office.