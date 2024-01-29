Michelle L. Schuetter, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Michelle was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 5, 1962, to James and Mary (Lindauer) Schuetter.

She was a 1980 graduate of Jasper High School.

She had been a housekeeper for Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

Michelle enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two brothers, Dave (Cathy) Schuetter, Huntingburg, IN, and Tom Schuetter, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, Bob, Larry “Butch” and James Schuetter, and two sisters, Marla Kreilein, and an infant, Phyllis Schuetter.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

