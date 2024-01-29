Latest News

ALASI Names First Executive Director Martin County Sheriff Announces College Scholarships for Students Pursuing Criminal Justice Studies Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth and the Martin County Indiana Chamber of Commerce Announce Annual Dinner Boil Advisory for Water Customers in Rural Spencer County Lifted Update on Inmate Death in Orange County, Charges Now Filed

Michelle L. Schuetter, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Michelle was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 5, 1962, to James and Mary (Lindauer) Schuetter.

She was a 1980 graduate of Jasper High School.

She had been a housekeeper for Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

Michelle enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two brothers, Dave (Cathy) Schuetter, Huntingburg, IN, and Tom Schuetter, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, Bob, Larry “Butch” and James Schuetter, and two sisters, Marla Kreilein, and an infant, Phyllis Schuetter.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post