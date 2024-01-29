Friday, January 26th, Detectives from the Bloomington District, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and forensic examiners from the Indiana State Police’s Digital Forensics Unit served a residential search warrant and arrested a Bedford man for child exploitation.

The investigation was initiated by Detective Matthew Hatchett from the Bloomington District after receiving a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). In the course of Hatchett’s investigation, he identified the suspect as Steven L. Webb, 52, of Bedford. A search warrant was served at a residence on Peerless Road, and Webb was arrested on the following charge:

Five (5) counts of Child Exploitation depicting a child under 12, a Level 5 Felony.

Possession of Marijuana

Webb was transported to the Lawrence County Jail where his custody was transferred. The case remains under investigation. Hatchett received assistance from the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Indiana ICAC Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. NCMEC is a private, non-profit organization providing services nationwide to families and law enforcement officials relating to the prevention of abduction and sexual exploitation of children. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.