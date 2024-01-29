Deacon Gerald A. Gagne, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on July 27, 1946, to Arthur and Beatrice (Sontag) Gagne. He married Martha Gaesser on November 23, 1972, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a 1964 graduate of Gardner High School in Gardner, Massachusetts.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran.

Jerry had worked for 12 years at Uebelhor and Sons, and then retired as the Chief of Communications from the Jasper Police Department, where he had worked for 28 years. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Jasper Community Arts Commission.

He was a Permanent Deacon at Precious Blood Catholic Church for 18 years, was a chaplain for the city police and an on-call chaplain for Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Precious Blood Men’s Society, the Ferdinand American Legion Post #124, and the V.F.W. Post #673.

Jerry loved to hike and fish, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Martha Gagne, Jasper, IN, two children, Brian (Jill) Gagne, Greenwood, IN, and Michelle (Adam) Welp, New Albany, IN, four grandchildren, Grace and Evan Gagne, and Benjamin and Emma Welp, and one brother, Ron Gagne, Orlando, FL.

Preceding him in death is his sister-in-law, Norma Gagne.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Gerald A. Gagne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #124 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Precious Blood Church Endowment Fund.

