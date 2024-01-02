Arthur Witte, 89, of Santa Claus, IN. formerly of Bristow passed away December 30, 2023, at Owensboro Regional Health.

He was born November 5, 1934 in Bristow, IN. to Fred and Mayme (Jones) Witte. He married Betty Southwood on October 11 , 1959, and they were blessed with 3 daughters.

He is survived by his three daughters: Lisa Duke (Rob), Santa Claus, Denise Anderson (Michael), Cannelton, Jennifer Neyenhaus (Chris), several nieces and nephews, Seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Betty and a sister Mary Nelson.

A Funeral Service is planned for 10 AM CST Thursday January 4 2024 at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday January 3, 2024 from 4 to 7 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home.

Fuller Funeral Home (www.fullersfh.com) is handling the arrangements.