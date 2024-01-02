Ronald C. “Ron” Kunz, age 80 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:06 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at home.

Ron was born on October 2, 1943 in Jasper, Indiana to Bernard and Valdena (Love) Kunz. He married Maxine Gogel on May 7, 1966 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2019.

Ron served in the Indiana Army National Guard.

He and his wife Maxine were co-owners of Heichelbech’s Restaurant in Jasper for twenty-nine years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and IU Basketball fan. He enjoyed participating in drag racing events when he was younger, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two sons; Curt Kunz (Becky), Jasper, and Steve Kunz, Jasper, two grandchildren; Austin Kunz, Celestine and Elizabeth Cline (Zach), Kyana, one great grandchild; Charlotte Kunz, three sisters; Mary Jo Dippel (Jack), Newburgh, Sharon Loughmiller (Mark), Indianapolis, and Karen Smith, Newburgh, and one brother; Gerald “Jets” Kunz (Linda), Jasper.

Preceding him in death beside his wife were two sisters; Deb Mendel and Vivian Seng, and one brother; Kent Kunz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald C. “Ron” Kunz will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.