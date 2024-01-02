Richard A. Verkamp, age 77 of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on August 2, 1946 at home in Schnellville, son of the late Oscar and Matilda “Tille” (Thewes) Verkamp. He was united in marriage on May 26, 1972 to Sarah L. Bleemel in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville.

Richard served in the Indiana Army National Guard.

He was a life-long farmer and a life-long member of Divine Mercy Parish in Schnellville. He was a former member of the Schnellville Conservation Club. In addition to his love for farming, Richard loved to play Yahtzee and various card games with his grandchildren every free moment they had together and drive around on the side by side with his dogs, checking the farm.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah Verkamp, two sons; Ryan Verkamp (Renae) of Schnellville and Brad Verkamp (Valerie) of Kansas City, MO, grandsons; Andrew and Nathan Verkamp of Schnellville and Victoria Verkamp of Kansas City. Also surviving is one brother; Delmar Verkamp of Schnellville, two sisters; Rose Ann Persohn of Jasper, Helen Beyke (John) of Celestine, and a sister-in-law; Sue Schroeder of Ireland, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, as well as one brother; Dennis Verkamp, sister-in-law; Janice Verkamp, and brother-in-laws; Ray Pershon and Ronnie Schroeder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard A. Verkamp will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 8 pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to the wishes of the family.

