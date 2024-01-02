On Saturday, December 30th, 2023: Indiana State Police Sgt. Detective Brock Werne responded to the Orange County Jail to investigate the death of an inmate.

The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 5:00 a.m. Saturday, jail officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office located a female inmate, Jeanne Ross, 54, of Mooresville, IN, unresponsive upon entering her cell to deliver breakfast. Jail officers immediately began providing medical assistance and requested EMS respond to assist.

Emergency personnel were unable to revive Ross. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Orange County Coroner’s Office who responded to the jail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested the Indiana State Police investigate the death.

The investigation found that Ross was transported from Hendricks County Jail to the Orange County Jail on 12/26/2023 on a warrant for failure to appear.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning through the Orange County Coroner’s Office. The results of the autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office assisted the Indiana State Police in this investigation.