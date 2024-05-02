On April 29, 2024, members of the Cannelton Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Clifton Heights area of Cannelton to follow up on a welfare check. Law enforcement had been there earlier but could not make contact at the residence.

A female eventually exited the residence. The female provided information to law enforcement regarding criminal offenses that had occurred. She informed law Enforcement that Charles R. Bolin Jr., 47 of Cannelton was still in the residence, and that there was a firearm in the residence. Law enforcement had great concern regarding the threat to the victim and the public’s safety.

After several attempts to talk Bolin from the residence, using a public address system, he exited the residence and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was obtained to search the residence for the firearm. During the search, the firearm, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located. A second search warrant was obtained to continue searching for controlled substances and related items. The second search resulted in the discovery of more controlled substances and related items.

Bolin was transported to the Perry County Detention Center on charged with the following offenses:

Dealing in Methamphetamine/Amount of 10 or more grams, a level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine Possession, Between 10 and 28 Grams of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug, a Level 6 Felony

Criminal Confinement, a Level 6 Felony

Intimidation, Threat is to Commit a Forcible Felony, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting agencies:

Cannelton Police Department

Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Tell City Police Department

Perry County EMS