The Jasper Public Library is excited to announce an evening of inspiration and empowerment with renowned adventurer and motivational speaker, Lonnie Bedwell.

The presentation, scheduled for Thursday, May 9th at 6:30 pm, will take place in the Black Box Theatre of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Lonnie Bedwell, a blind veteran, and outdoor enthusiast, has captivated audiences worldwide with his incredible stories of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity.

Despite losing his sight in a hunting accident, the Hoosier native has conquered some of the most challenging adventures, including kayaking the length of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, & recently climbing Mt.Everest.Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Bedwell’s captivating journey, filled with humor, courage, and a message of overcoming obstacles. His motivational talk promises to inspire individuals of all ages to pursue their dreams relentlessly and embrace the power of mental fortitude.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lonnie Bedwell to Jasper Public Library,” said Library Experience Manager, Jordan Schuetter. “His story is a testament to the human spirit and serves as a source of inspiration. We invite everyone to join us to listen to his presentation.”

This event is sponsored by the Jasper-Indiana Lions Club & is open to the public.

Please enter Door 11 of the Cultural Center.

For more information, please contact Jordan Schuetter at 812-559-0987.