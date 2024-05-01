Latest News

Indiana Office of Energy Giving Grant Funding to Community Energy Efficiency and Conservation Projects Memorial Hospital Announces its 2024 Scholarship Recipients Immersive Installation Exhibit by John Begley and Linda Erzinger at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Indiana Recycling Market Development Program Proposals Now Being Accepted Fourteen Historic Preservation and Archaeology Grants to be Awarded by Indiana DNR

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper High School Senior, Trey Gutgsell, on his choice to play Tennis at Indiana University Southeast, and why also obtaining his pilot’s license is important to him.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post