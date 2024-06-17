Latest News

UPDATE: Dubois County Single Mother Identified as Victim of US-231 Fatal Crash Ferdinand Annual Community Banquet Set for August 21st; Seeking Nominations for Community Spirit Award & Excellence in Leadership Award Disorderly Person Complaint Leads To Operating While Impaired Arrest Hot Cars, Kids, and Pets Dont Mix USDA Recognizes National Pollinator Week

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Connor Foley, current Sophomore at Indiana University, on the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft, and how he has performed this season with the IU Hoosiers.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post