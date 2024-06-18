Around 5:20 PM on Monday afternoon, Jasper Police received a report of a reckless driver on US 231 near 12th Avenue.

The call into dispatch stated the driver was running other vehicles off the roadway and brandishing a firearm at other drivers.

JPD was quickly able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop which shut down US 231 for a brief amount of time.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined the complaint was unfounded and no arrests were made in connection to this investigation.