Norma Goodpaster, age 83, of Stendal passed away Monday, June 17, 2024 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

She was born October 3, 1940 in Knox County, Indiana to Rev. John and Pauline (Ice) Thompson.

She married William “Bill” Goodpaster on October 1, 1959 in Hymera. She loved having her family together for meals and was really proud when they wanted her good noodles, strawberry jam or her sweet tea. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Goodpaster, who passed away February 19, 2013; her parents; daughter, Judy Vaughn; and one brother, Larry Thompson.

Norma was a member of the Zoar United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri (Leo) Avis; son, Mike (Teresa) Goodpaster; son- in- law, Marvin Vaughn; grandchildren, Stacey Vaughn, Chase Chapman, Tyson (Therace) Chapmanand Grace Goodpaster; great-granddaughters, Savanna Marie and Dakota Grace Chapman; and one brother, Chet (Pat) Thompson.

Graveside services for Norma Goodpaster will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 2:00pm, E.D.T at the Zoar Cemetery with a visitation from 12:30-1:30pm at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the graveside service.

