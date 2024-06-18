On Saturday, July 6, thousands of people will head to Patoka Lake to watch the huge fire rockets shoot into the sky over the clear water. Whether near the Patoka Beach area, on a boat, or at one of the close-by ramps, the show will be a sight to see featuring premium, professional fireworks.

This year marks the 20th year that Patoka Lake Area Year-round (PLAY) has put on this annual event. PLAY would like to encourage all area residents and visitors to make plans to attend this year’s Thunder Over Patoka Presented by Visit French Lick West Baden.

Fireworks will start at dark. Bring your family and friends, lawn chairs, blankets, refreshments, and bug spray. If already camping at Patoka this weekend, there is no need to drive down to the beach. Instead, go to section C of the Modern Campground for a viewing area of the fireworks display.

Come out and enjoy this spectacular show over the waters of Patoka!

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents ($9 out of state) is required for the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, Patoka Reservoir, located north of Wickliffe Indiana, Highway 164.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Patoka Lake DNR at 812.338.5589.