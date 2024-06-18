Newburgh, Indiana- Jagoe Homes has announced a new community, Cadbury at Berkshire II, situated between Friedman Park and the Vann Park Sports Complex.

When you desire an active lifestyle, academically excellent schools, and a serene yet convenient setting, you’ll feel very much at home in Cadbury at Berkshire II. Area schools include the Castle High School District, with shopping, restaurants, and recreation nearby.

Traveling East on Indiana Highway 66 (Lloyd Expressway) to Newburgh, turn left (north) onto Indiana Highway 261 towards Castle High School. Turn right (east) onto Oak Grove Road and continue for two miles. Cadbury at Berkshire II is located on the south side of Oak Grove Road.

Amenities close to Cadbury at Berkshire II include Friedman Park, Vann Park Sports Complex, Victoria National Golf Club, Rolling Hills Country Club, and Historic downtown Newburgh.

Jagoe Homes is proud to provide an atmosphere of worry-free living, creating more time for relaxation, family, and the important areas of your life. All new Jagoe Homes are built EnergySmart™ and TechSmart™ and include a 2/10 Home Buyers Warranty.

This new Community offers larger home sites and a wider variety of floor plans, specifically ranch style, Waterview sites, third-bay garages, and full-brick exterior options.