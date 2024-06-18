On June 17, 2024, at 12:07 a.m. Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on a Black 2017 Kia Optima on US 41 at CR 100 West after observing the vehicle traveling 98 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41 near CR 400 South.

Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Hunt detected the strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. At that point, Deputy Hunt placed the two males inside the vehicle into investigative custody and began a roadside drug investigation.

During the investigation, the driver 20 20-year-old old Joseph Smock of Terre Haute attempted to give a false name to Deputy Hunt in an attempt to conceal the fact that he had several felony dealing warrants.

Once the roadside investigation was completed Mr. Smock was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Refusal to Identify, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Dealing Cocaine, and Possession of Schedule Drug.

He is being held on an arrest warrant out of Vigo County for Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Possession of Schedule Drugs.