The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the sudden and unexpected loss of K9 Spike. Spike’s handler, Captain Larry Gibson, has been his partner since June 12, 2019. Trained as a dual-purpose K9, Spike excelled in both patrol and detection work, with a particular talent for finding drugs.

Off-duty, Spike was known for his playful nature, enjoying games of fetch and spending time with Captain Gibson’s children. His presence was a significant and beloved part of the Sheriff’s Office, the local community, and Captain Gibson’s family.