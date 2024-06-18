Latest News

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the sudden and unexpected loss of K9 Spike. Spike’s handler, Captain Larry Gibson, has been his partner since June 12, 2019. Trained as a dual-purpose K9, Spike excelled in both patrol and detection work, with a particular talent for finding drugs.

Off-duty, Spike was known for his playful nature, enjoying games of fetch and spending time with Captain Gibson’s children. His presence was a significant and beloved part of the Sheriff’s Office, the local community, and Captain Gibson’s family.

