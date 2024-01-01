Marvin Lee Boeglin, age 90, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 9:35 a.m., on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born February 6, 1933, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to William and Viola (Souders) Boeglin; and was united in marriage to Jeanette D. Pfaff on December 20, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Marvin was a retired photographer who owned and operated Chase Studio for 40+ years; was a member of the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department for many years and served as Fire Chief for 14 years; was elected Councilman-at-Large to the City of Huntingburg Common Council for 5 terms and served as President Pro Tempore of the Council; was appointed as Huntingburg’s representative on the Region 15 Commission; and served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served on St. Mary’s Picnic Committee; a member of the Optimist Club; Y.M.I. Club; Fraternal Order of Eagles #3335; life member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 where he served on the V.F.W. Memorial Detail; Holland American Legion Post #343; Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association District #18; Dubois Sportsmen’s Club; and was a volunteer driver for the Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette D. Boeglin, who passed away on October 13, 2023; his father, William Boeglin; mother, Viola Chase; stepfather, Irving Chase; brother, Bill Boeglin; and sisters, Carol Sermersheim and Vangie Parker.

Marvin is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law, Denny (Ann) Boeglin of Huntingburg, Ind., David (Joyce) Boeglin of Whitestown, Ind., and Jay (Delilah) Boeglin of Winslow, Ind.; one sister, Donna Blessinger of Huntingburg, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jenae) Boeglin, Sarah (Travis) Oeding, Adam (Lindsay) Boeglin, Brooke (J.D.) Meneely, Melanie (Donnie) White, Mary Beth (Barnes) Gillespie, and Scott (Erin) Boeglin; and ten great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Funeral services for Marvin Boeglin will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association District #18 and Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a firefighter’s vigil service at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post #2366, or Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com