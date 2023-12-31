Jasper Community Arts has announced the 2024 Gallery Exhibitions List at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
The list includes:
- Now through January – Robert Dunning
- Now through February – Rob Millard-Mendez
- January through February – Brigham Dimick & Michelle Oosterbaan
- February through April -Brandon Smith & Jan Kirstein Rigor
- March – Youth Art Month, displaying art from high school and middle school students
- April through May – Angie Garner
- April through June – Visual Arts Committee
- May through July – John Begley & Linda Erzinger
- June through August – Dubois County Art Guild
- July through September – Patoka Valley Quilters Guild
- August through October – Ron Mack
- September through November – 31st Annual Juried Art Exhibit
- October through December – Valerie Eickmeier & Cara Lee Wade
- November through January 2025 – Maria del Pilar Arrieta & Katie Knoeringer
- December through February 2025 – Mark Brosmer
The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Art Galleries is located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A in Jasper, and is open to the public for free Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sundays from noon to 3 PM. The Gallery is closed on Monday, January 1st, 2024. For more information visit, jasperarts.org.