Latest News

Jasper Community Arts Announces Thyen-Clark Cultural Center 2024 Gallery Exhibitions List Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association District 18 Soon Holding January Meeting Howard County Murder and Arson Suspect Arrested in Dubois County Birdseye Family of 5 Seeking the Community’s Help to Rebuild After House Fire Attention Parents: NEW Indiana Child Support Laws Effective January 1st

Jasper Community Arts has announced the 2024 Gallery Exhibitions List at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The list includes:

  • Now through January – Robert Dunning
  • Now through February – Rob Millard-Mendez
  • January through February – Brigham Dimick & Michelle Oosterbaan
  • February through April -Brandon Smith & Jan Kirstein Rigor
  • March – Youth Art Month, displaying art from high school and middle school students
  • April through May – Angie Garner
  • April through June – Visual Arts Committee
  • May through July – John Begley & Linda Erzinger
  • June through August – Dubois County Art Guild
  • July through September – Patoka Valley Quilters Guild
  • August through October – Ron Mack
  • September through November – 31st Annual Juried Art Exhibit
  • October through December – Valerie Eickmeier & Cara Lee Wade
  • November through January 2025 – Maria del Pilar Arrieta & Katie Knoeringer
  • December through February 2025 – Mark Brosmer

The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Art Galleries is located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A in Jasper, and is open to the public for free Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sundays from noon to 3 PM. The Gallery is closed on Monday, January 1st, 2024. For more information visit, jasperarts.org.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post