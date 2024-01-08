Eugene A. “Gene” Sherman, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:46 p.m., on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born September 14, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Herman and Josephine (Lindauer) Sherman; and united in marriage to Linda Louise Wilz on May 30, 1964, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. Gene was a farmer and worked at Blesch Brothers as a mechanic. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Holland American Legion; and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and grilling. He was preceded in death by his parents; six sibling, Felix, William, Leo, Charlie, James and Joseph Sherman; and his brother-in-law, Melvin Betz.

Gene is survived by his wife, Linda Sherman of Huntingburg; four sons, Keith (Jennifer) Sherman of Ferdinand, Brian (Becky) Sherman of Dale, Kevin L. (Roxanne M.) Sherman of Ferdinand, and Eugene “Eric” Sherman of Huntingburg; seven siblings, Ignatius (Connie) Sherman of Huntingburg, Oscar (Karen) Sherman of Huntingburg, Herman (Donna) Sherman of Gentryville, Betty (Charlie) Beren of Dale, Mary (George) Jochum of Huntingburg, Suzanne (Dave) Schipp of Huntingburg, and Cecila Betz of Celestine; seven grandchildren, Brent, Kendall, Joseph, Chelsea, Kaylee, Ariel and Trevor; and two great-grandchildren, Berkley and Carmen.

Funeral services for Eugene “Gene” Sherman will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

